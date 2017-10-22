'We were in Manchester United's face every chance we got,' says Tom Ince

His father may once have famously been labelled a “big time Charlie” by Sir Alex Ferguson, but as Tom Ince surveyed the damage his side inflicted on Manchester United, he would have been forgiven for using similar vernacular to describe his dad’s former club.

The Huddersfield winger, son of former United midfielder Paul, did not, of course; possessing far too much diplomacy to launch the sort of verbal onslaught to which Jose Mourinho had subjected his players after their first Premier League ­defeat of the season. But as Mourinho struggled to explain an ­uncharacteristically lifeless and spineless display here, Huddersfield’s response told its own story.

Every reference to “attitude,” “mentality” and “togetherness” in describing the winners was a ­reminder of the qualities that were so sadly lacking in United’s display and which must have provided a major concern for Mourinho as he saw neighbours City disappear five points ahead in the table.

“Listen, the manager knows that, toe-to-toe, we can’t we deal with Manchester United,” said Ince, who had a hand in Aaron Mooy’s opening goal. “They have got superior players who are world-class, elite players. What we can do is give the attitude and have the right mentality and desire to try and work for each other.

“We know that if we can cover the yards on the pitch and make it difficult for teams, make it ugly when they come here, then it gives us half a chance.

Victor Lindelof had a terrible afternoon and was at fault for both of Huddersfield's goals