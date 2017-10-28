'Where do we go from here?' - Wenger compares Arsenal fan unrest to Brexit

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says that fan unrest with the direction of the club is similar to the sentiments that led to the UK voting to leave the European Union.

Gunners fans revolted at the club's annual general meeting on Thursday, the majority of supporters present voting against chairman Sir Chips Keswick and Josh Kroenke – the son of majority shareholder Stan Kroenke – being re-elected to the Arsenal board.

Stan Kroenke and Alisher Usmanov, who was absent and voted by proxy, cast their ballots in favour of both remaining, meaning Keswick and Kroenke Jr were retained on account of a combined 97 per cent shareholding.

The meeting was ultimately cut short as the board members present were jeered, but Wenger has called on fans to trust their leadership - warning against heading into the unknown with new ownership and drawing parallels with Brexit, with Theresa May's government locked in negotiations with the EU and other partners.