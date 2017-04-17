'Where was Conte?' - Neville slams subdued Chelsea boss for role in Man Utd defeat

The former England right-back questioned the coach's attitude as his side were overpowered by Jose Mourinho's men at Old Trafford

Gary Neville believes Antonio Conte's "subdued" demeanour reflected the lack of faith within his Chelsea team as they fell to a 2-0 Manchester United on Sunday.

The Chelsea boss was unusually quiet on the touchline and took responsibility for the defeat, as Marcus Rashford and Ander Herrera fired Jose Mourinho's men to a victory over the Premier League table-toppers.

Conte said the home side showed more determination than his team and ex-Man Utd defender Neville suggested their manager also lacked the touchline passion that's been present all season.

"Chelsea didn't turn up and where was Conte?" he said to Sky Sports. "You talk about the players, but the manager has been so active on the touchline all season and you expected him to get them going, raging up and down the touchline.

"He seemed a little subdued, like he lacked belief. Chelsea didn't turn up.

"If he was subdued in his interview after the game I think you can accept that because his team just haven't performed. They were really poor.

"I was more worried about him being subdued during the game because he's been so active on the touchline all season. It was almost like seeing Jurgen Klopp just stood there.

"He spent most of the first half [stroking his chin]. That was the worrying thing for me; that he didn't turn up himself.

"His character, his personality and his demeanour that everyone has enjoyed all season and loved, hugging fans, running up and down the touchline and shouting at players to hurry after the ball didn't turn up."

The Blues lead at the top of the Premier League was cut to just four points over the weekend, as Tottenham beat Bournemouth 4-0. The London sides meet on Saturday in the FA Cup semi-final.