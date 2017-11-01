'Whoever sold Matic to Man Utd should be sacked by Chelsea' - Neville slams transfer policy

Phil Neville believes whoever decided to sell midfielder Nemanja Matic to Manchester United should be sacked after Chelsea crashed to a 3-0 defeat to Roma.

Chelsea were picked apart by Roma in the Champions League Group C fixture on Tuesday as head coach Antonio Conte cut a frustrated figure post-match.

Stephan El Shaarawy scored a first-half brace as Roma – who held Chelsea to a thrilling 3-3 draw at Stamford Bridge a fortnight ago – accounted for the Premier League champions.

Chelsea's Premier League title defence has already resulted in three defeats in 10 matches, leaving Conte's men fourth and nine points behind leaders Manchester City, and former United man Neville said the club's problems stem from Matic's departure in July.

"What's gone wrong for Chelsea? One word. Matic," Neville told BBC 5Live.

