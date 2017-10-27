'Why did you lead with your f***ing right leg?!" - Guardiola's hilarious reaction to Mendy injury

Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy has revealed manager Pep Guardiola's hilarious reaction to him suffering a serious knee injury.

The former Monaco full-back is expected to be out for around six months having undergone surgery on the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.

Mendy suffered the injury while making a tackle in City's 5-0 win over Crystal Palace, and admits the injury was likely due to him leading with his right leg.

That led Guardiola to crack a joke at his expense despite having lost one of his biggest summer signings for the majority of the campaign.

"When I defend on my side, I always put my left leg ahead, it's the strongest one," he told L'Equipe. "This was the first time in my life that I was defending with my right leg.

"The next day, Pep called me and said 'Have you done your cruciate ligaments?' I told him 'No, it's not that ... stop being sad' as the diagnosis had not been made yet.

"He said to me 'Wait, there's something I don't understand, why did you put your f***ing right leg in and not the left?!'

