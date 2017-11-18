'Why not?' - Hazard believes Chelsea can catch Man City

The Belgium international believes that Antonio Conte's men have the ability to put together a winning run that can match Pep Guardiola's side

Chelsea star Eden Hazard has not given up hope of catching Manchester City in the Premier League title race.

Belgium international Hazard scored twice in a 4-0 win away to West Brom on Saturday to help his side to a fourth consecutive league victory.

City, meanwhile, won 2-0 at Leicester to maintain a nine-point lead over Antonio Conte's men.

And, while the Chelsea boss believes it will be "very difficult" to to reel in the league leaders , Hazard believes that last season's long winning run is evidence they can pile on the pressure.

"Manchester City are winning a lot of games but we want to close the gap," Hazard said.

"You never know in the Premier League. Last year we won 13 games in a row so why not again?

"We have to be ready for that."

Hazard's brace boosted his recent goal tally to eight in nine games for club and country, having overcome his early-season injury troubles.

"Eden played very well. He has to continue in this way now that he is 100 per cent fit," Conte said at his post-match media conference.

"He is enjoying playing with us."