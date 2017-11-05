'My wife is miles ahead of anyone' - Fabregas turns down romantic offer from fan

The Chelsea star offered a tongue-in-cheek response to a fan who had put forth an offer to spend the night together via social media

One fan has caught the attention of Cesc Fabregas with a sultry offer on social media — but the Chelsea star isn't having it!

Responding to an invitation from one Twitter user to "spend the night", Fabregas smartly wrote: "No thank you. My wife is miles ahead of anyone".

The proposition came in the wake of Chelsea's 1-0 victory over Manchester United, with Alvaro Morata having scored the only goal of the high-profile clash.

Cesc, however, was awarded man of the match for his performance, and was asked by Sky after the match if he expected proceedings to be so open on the day:

"Probably, yes. We had plenty of chances in the first half and in the second as well, to be honest. I think it was a very good performance.

"Maybe a little bit more awkward than we expected."

Perhaps not quite as awkward as being turned down for a night of passion by your favourite footballer in a very public forum, one feels!

Fabregas and his wife, Daniella Semaan, celebrated the birth of their third child earlier this year.