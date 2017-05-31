It's all about winning the Test series – Gatland focused on All Blacks

"It's all about winning the Test series." British and Irish Lions are focused on New Zealand.

British and Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland is focused purely on his side's Test series against New Zealand, unfazed if they lose other tour matches.

Lions landed in Auckland just three days out from the first of 10 games on the tour – a clash against the New Zealand Barbarians in Whangarei.

While his team's preparation has been questioned ahead of a gruelling schedule, Gatland said all that mattered was the three-Test series against the All Blacks.

"Who remembers the mid-week games, the other games?" Gatland told a news conference.

"It's all about winning the Test series. If we drop a game or two on the way, as we're looking at combinations or trying things out, it's not going to be the end of the world."

Lions have six matches before their first meeting with the All Blacks at Eden Park on June 24.

Only once have New Zealand lost a series to Lions – in 1971 – and they swept their most recent meetings 3-0 in 2005.

Gatland said he wanted his team to give a good account of themselves on and off the field, having been given a warm welcome to New Zealand.

"If we can win some hearts and minds off the field and play some good rugby, hopefully we're going to end up with a cracking tour," he said.

"I don't think any of us want any sort of controversies to get in the way of what could potentially be a great Test series."