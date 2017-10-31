'Winter is coming' - Neville offers title warning to free-scoring Manchester City

Manchester City will "be in trouble" if they fail to improve on their mid-season performance levels during the last two Premier League campaigns, according to former Manchester United defender Gary Neville.

City have been tremendous in the first 10 games of the season, claiming 28 points from nine wins and a single draw, while they have also blown teams away in attack.

With 35 goals scored, they are averaging 3.5 per game and sit five points clear of nearest challengers United.

This is not an unusual position, though, for City, who have averaged 2.3 points per game in the first three months of the last two seasons, before then seeing that drop to 1.6 and 1.7, respectively, across November, December and January.

And Neville believes they will struggle to win the title yet again if they do not learn from their mistakes.

"They are at an outstandingly high level," he told Sky Sports .

