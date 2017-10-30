'World Cup triumph is just the start - nobody wants to be forgotten,' says England U17 captain

The Young Lions posed for photos after landing at Heathrow airport - PA

Manchester City defender Joel Latibeaudiere joined an elite list of players to raise a trophy as England captain as the Young Lions won the Under-17 World Cup on Saturday - but he wants to be remembered for more.

England came from two goals behind to beat Spain 5-2 and win their first-ever World Cup at this level as Rhian Brewster and Phil Foden shone throughout the competition in India.

That continued into Saturday's final in Kolkata as Brewster dragged England back into the game after a Sergio Gomez double had put Spain in charge.

Morgan Gibbs White levelled for Paul Cooper's side before Foden struck twice - either side of Marc Guehi's effort - to seal a memorable win for the Under-17s.

It follows tournament success for England at the Under-20 World Cup and the Under-19 European Championships, while this Under-17 side went one step further than the summer where they lost their own European Championship final to Spain.

Rhian Brewster, Joel Latibeaudiere and Phil Foden pose with their treasure Credit: pa More