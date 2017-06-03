'Worse than Man United without Fergie' - Black Eyed Peas Champions League performance slammed by fans

The US group attracted the ire of Twitter when their pre-game entertainment pushed back kick off at the Millennium Stadium

No disrespect to the Black Eyed Peas, but we are pretty sure that their last hit came so long ago that Gianluigi Buffon was still a babe in arms.

The band, then, was a strange choice to lead the build-up to the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Juventus, especially without frontwoman Fergie in tow.

And after a performance that actually pushed back kick off at the Millennium Stadium fans took to Twitter in their droves to register their thoughts on the chosen entertainment.

Black Eyed Peas fans should look away now!

Black Eyed Peas without Fergie are even worse than Manchester United without Fergie — roger bennett (@rogbennett) 3 de junio de 2017

What's the point of the Black Eyed Peas if you don't even have Fergie to distract you from the dire music and even worse lyrics? #UCLfinal — Mark Doyle (@Mark_Doyle11) June 3, 2017

When you turn the tv on to watch the Champions League final and see the Black Eyed Peas performing.... pic.twitter.com/upnNQ8J6Vw — JJ (@jamesjjordan) June 3, 2017

Trying to spot Fergie in the Black Eyed Peas line-up... pic.twitter.com/1wFBcPvr8H — @ManUtd_HQ (@ManUtd_HQ) June 3, 2017

The match has been delayed because of that awful Black Eyed Peas performance.



Never again UEFA. Never again. — Football__Tweet (@Football__Tweet) June 3, 2017

These Black Eyed Peas Hits are even older than Gigi Buffon — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) June 3, 2017

Watching this Black Eyed Peas set like... pic.twitter.com/mTclGtagGE — Transfer Talk (@EPLBible) June 3, 2017

The Black Eyed Peas are preforming the opening ceremony at the Champions League Final... is this 2007? — Sean O'Donnell (@TheSeanODonnell) June 3, 2017

Me before the Black Eyed Peas & me after the Black Eyed Peas. #UCLFinal pic.twitter.com/CPOdEAbV0t — SlashFootball (@slashfootball) June 3, 2017