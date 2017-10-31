'I wouldn't swap Kane for anyone - even Ronaldo!' - Vertonghen

Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen has heaped praise on Harry Kane, stating there is no player on the planet he would rather have alongside him than the England sharpshooter.

Kane goes into Wednesday's Champions League clash against Real Madrid in fine form, having smashed nine goals in his last six outings for Spurs.

And while the north London club pray he will recover from a hamstring injury in time for the huge fixture , Vertonghen underlined Kane's importance to the side.

Indeed, the Belgium defender rates Kane on the same level even as Cristiano Ronaldo, whom he will be facing at Wembley.

"They are both unbelievable players," Vertonghen said to reporters on Tuesday. "Ronaldo has his qualities and Harry has his.

"We have to show respect to Ronaldo for what he has won, his level and how he is still doing it.

