'Go **** yourselves' - Wright blasts Arsenal fans after Oxlade-Chamberlain backlash

The Gunners legend became embroiled in a spat with supporters after receiving stick for a tweet supporting a man sold to Liverpool over the summer

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has taken aim at some of the club's fans on Twitter, after facing criticism for a post supporting former player Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Liverpool signed Oxlade-Chamberlain in a £35 million deal on transfer deadline day, ending the England international's six-year association with the Gunners.

Wright posted: "I'll always love you @Alex_OxChambo," prompting a backlash from Arsenal supporters, who pointed out the retired Gunners striker's criticism of other players in recent weeks.

Mesut Ozil in particular has come in for stick from Wright, who recently described the playmaker as "laughable" over his apparent refusal to sign a new contract at the Emirates Stadium.

Having had his fill of abuse, Wright posted: "Can't believe how many Arsenal fans I'm having to block over the ox tweet. I don't want people like you following me. Go **** yourselves."

The former Gunners striker has been outspoken in his views of Arsene Wenger's side as a whole this season, branding goings on in north London "a shambles" back in August.

He told Radio Five Live: "When you go through the list of everything that is going wrong, and you've got to throw in recruitment - whoever's doing the recruitment, someone's got to have a massive, massive word - it's an absolute shambles and I'm really gutted for everybody involved."