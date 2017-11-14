'Zaha is very important for us' - Crystal Palace's Cabaye

Yohan Cabaye has stressed the importance of Wilfried Zaha to Crystal Palace.

Since the return of the 25-year-old from a knee injury picked on the opening day of the season, the fortunes of the Selhurst Park outfit has improved.

The former Manchester United winger delivered a masterclass on his return against Chelsea to hand Roy Hodgson’s side their first points of the 2017-18 league campaign. And after a setback at Newcastle United, he followed up with a spirited performance in their dramatic 2-2 draw against West Ham United, scoring a 97th minute equaliser.

And the France international has hailed his impact, as well as his incredible abilities.

"Wilf is very important for us and for the club," Cabaye told Sky Sports.

"He can do some things that only he knows how to do. It is important to have that kind of player in the squad."

"We missed him, and also Christian [Benteke], when he was injured and then since he's back he's showed everyone what he can do on the pitch.

"Hopefully he will be in a good way after last week and the game for Ivory Coast and hopefully he will play well on Saturday [against Everton]."

After an unsuccessful effort to see Cote d’Ivoire through to the Russia 2018 World Cup, Zaha will be hoping for better fortune when Crystal Palace host Everton in their next English Premier League encounter on Saturday.