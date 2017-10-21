Appleton still happy in caretaker role after Leicester sink Swansea

A tumultuous week for Leicester City ended on a high with victory at Swansea City and caretaker boss Michael Appleton was suitably pleased.

Caretaker manager Michael Appleton praised Leicester City's players after they ended a tough few days with a 2-1 win over Swansea City - but insists the result has not altered his stance over the job.

Placed in temporary charge on Tuesday following the sacking of Craig Shakespeare, Appleton oversaw a first away win in the Premier League this season at a rain-soaked Liberty Stadium.

An own goal from Federico Fernandez and a close-range finish from Shinji Okazaki secured the three points, despite Alfie Mawson pulling one back for the hosts.

READ MORE: Swansea v Leicester - how the match unfolded

READ MORE: Mahrez shines as Appleton enjoys winning start at Leicester

READ MORE: Leicester City Fan View: Okazaki delivers much-needed smiles

"It's obviously been a difficult week, so we are delighted with the performance today," Appleton told Sky Sports.

"To produce a performance the way we did after the week we've had, the players deserve a lot of credit.

"Getting the first goal was massive. That's only the second time we've done it this year, and they've both been in the two wins we've managed. That was important.

"I'm delighted with the way we stuck at it, too. When they pull a goal back, it would have been quite easy to have gone on to draw, maybe even lose the game."

Having left League One club Oxford United to become Shakespeare's assistant in June, Appleton refused to be drawn over the suggestion he could replace his old boss on a full-time basis.

"I've made it very clear that I came here as an assistant manager, signing a three-year deal," he said.

"I walked away from management in League One. I'd just love the opportunity to honour the contract I've got at the minute. Beyond that, it's out of my control."

Swansea head coach Paul Clement felt his side missed the chance to build on their 2-0 home win over Huddersfield Town last time out.

"It's another marginal loss for us," he told the club's official website.

"Again, if we get the performance right, I am sure the results will follow. If you look at the table, it's so tight from bottom to ninth or 10th.

"If we start putting together some consistency in our performances, we can find ourselves in a totally different region of the table."