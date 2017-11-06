Ar Mad connections hope to reap rewards at Exeter

Joshua Moore and Ar Mad pull away to win the Williamhill.com Novices' Chase at Kempton Park in Dec 2015 - Reuters

The patience of Ar Mad’s connections can reap due reward when this able chaser, who has been restricted to one run in 19 months, lines up for Tuesday’s 188Bet Haldon Gold Cup at Exeter.

When he first burst on the novice-chasing scene two years ago, Ar Mad fired the imagination with fast-time, wide-margin victories that promised plenty as he crushed smart rivals with his bold front-running style.

He then suffered a series of setbacks before reappearing in last season’s Tingle Creek, which was a high-class renewal featuring Un De Sceaux, Ar Mad’s stablemate Sire De Grugy and the past two winners of today’s race – God’s Own and Vibrato Valtat. He ran a fine race, setting off at his customary strong gallop before uncharacteristic errors cost him his rhythm.

He looked set to drop away turning for home only to stage a rally and finish a close fourth.

Although, owing to further setbacks, that was it for the season as far as he was concerned, we saw enough that day to suggest plenty of latent talent remains. Should trainer Gary Moore now get a clear run with him, he might well live up to early expectations, for he is only a seven-year-old with 13 races under his belt.

Connection have always maintained he is a better horse going right-handed and his record certainly appears to reinforce that view. He has won twice at left-handed Plumpton but the calibre of opposition was not high enough to test him. He should relish Tuesday's track.

Horses aged six and seven have a solid record, winning eight of the past 10 runnings, despite providing less than 50 per cent of the runners in that period, which suggests that the Paul Nicholls pair of six-year-olds, San Benedeto and Politologue, plus the progressive Forest Bihan must be respected.

However, while they have all shown useful form so far, each would surely have to progress to beat an in-form Ar Mad.