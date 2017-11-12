‘Arab-flavoured World Cup’ – Salah delighted as Tunisia, Morocco seal World Cup spots

Mohamed Salah has congratulated Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Morocco and Tunisia for making history as the first time four Arab countries qualify for the Fifa World Cup finals.

Morocco ended their 20-year wait for a World Cup berth after defeating Cote d’Ivoire 2-0 on Saturday to lead Group C with 12 points from six games.

While Tunisia held on to a 0-0 draw against Libya to make their first World Cup appearance since 2006.

After guiding Egypt to the quadrennial event with his brace against Congo in October, Salah is delighted to see four nations from the Arab League grace next year’s tournament in Russia.

“Arab-flavored World Cup "Egypt-Saudi Arabia-Morocco-Tunisia" congratulations to us all,” Salah tweeted.