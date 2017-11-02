Harambee Starlets to depart for Ghana on Friday

Kenya sailed to the first round after trouncing Ethiopia in a two-legged affair, both home and away

Corazone Aquino will lead Kenya’s Harambee Starlets U-20 team in the first round of 2018 Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Ghana.

Starlets coach, Caroline Ajowi named the travelling party ahead of the first round scheduled for Sunday, November 5, 2017, in Accra, Ghana.

The team is set to depart for Accra on Friday, November 3, 2017, for a crunch match whose winner will progress to the second and final stage of qualifiers set for next year.

Kenya sailed to the first round after trouncing Ethiopia in a two-legged triumph, both home and away.

Aquino is among the leading candidate in the scorers' chart having netter thrice in the qualifiers.

The team is expected back in the country on Tuesday next week.

Travelling Squad: Corazone Aquino, Judith Osimbo, Wincate Kaari, Brenda Achieng, Diana Wacera, Fiscah Nashivanda, Lilian Awuor, Lucy Akoth, Rachel Muema, Quinter Atieno, Lilian Mmboga, Veronica Awino, Gentrix Shikangwa, Linda Nasimiyu, Leah Cherotich, Martha Amunyolete, Stella Anyango

Technical Bench: Musa Otieno (Technical lead), Caroline Ajowi (Coach), Ann Aluoch (Asst Coach), Jackline Akoth (Asst Coach), Beldine Achieng (Team Manager), Hassan Shah (GK Trainer), Mikael Igendia (Strength and Conditioning Coach), David Ndakalu (Team Doctor)