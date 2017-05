West Ham have confirmed the departures of the trio, including the former Real Madrid man, as they begin to shape their squad for 2017-18

Alvaro Arbeloa, Jonathan Calleri and Gokhan Tore have all left West Ham after unsuccessful stints at the club.

West Ham confirmed the trio's departures on Thursday, with former Real Madrid defender Arbeloa's one-year contract coming to an end after a season in which he only played three Premier League games.

The club are reportedly close to signing Pablo Zabaleta, who is leaving Manchester City, as they go in a different direction at right-back.

