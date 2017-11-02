Ardie and Julian Savea to start on opposing teams as New Zealand face the Barbarians

Ardie Savea starts at openside flanker for New Zealand against the Barbarians - Getty Images Europe

Brothers Ardie and Julian Savea will be on opposite sides for the first time ever when New Zealand face the Barbarians at Twickenham on Saturday.

The All Blacks have selected a strong team for the opening match of their end-of-year tour. Younger Savea sibling Ardie starts at openside flanker and Beauden Barrett captains his country for the first time in the absence of Kieran Read.

Exciting, 20 year-old hooker Asafo Aumua is named among the replacements and will make his maiden All Blacks appearance, settling in before the upcoming Tests against France, Scotland and Wales.

Elsewhere, Jerome Kaino returns to anchor the New Zealand scrum and Ngani Laumape combines with Anton Lienert-Brown in midfield.

"This will be a tough game," said All Blacks head coach Steve Hansen. "It's like a New Zealand trial so everyone will have plenty to say about it.

"We know the quality of the people that are in the Baabaas. It'll give us a good gauge of where we are at."

Meanwhile, Robbie Deans deploys Julian Savea on the Barbarians right wing. The prolific Wellington finisher has admitted to feeling slightly "strange" as he gears up to face the All Blacks, for whom he has scored 46 tries in 54 internationals.

There are 12 more New Zealanders in Barbarians' match-day 23, including skipper Andy Ellis and vice-captain Luke Whitelock - one of three players in the squad to have featured in the Highlanders outfit that overturned the British and Irish Lions this summer.

Telegraph columnist Will Greenwood is part of Dean's coaching staff, as is Crusaders boss Scott Robertson. Richie Mo'unga, fresh from a record 25-point haul for Canterbury in the Mitre 10 Cup final, starts at fly-half.