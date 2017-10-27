Areas that Gor Mahia need to fix up for next season

Gor Mahia has been ruling Kenyan Premier League for quite some time now, winning titles as they please.

It was just last weekend they bagged their sixteenth league title with four matches to spare. K’Ogalo is top of the 18-team table with 66 points, 17 more than former champions Tusker FC, who are placed in the second position.

This is Gor Mahia's fourth crown in the last five season, a record that is unmatched even by their bitter rivals AFC Leopards.

Despite its superiority on the local scene, Gor Mahia has just been but a toothless dog in the continent. Even after finishing the 2015 campaign unbeaten, the team was eliminated in the early stages of Caf Champions League.

Gor Mahia coach Dylan Kerr.

The team has been consistent in terms of players, considering the fact that most of the players within its ranks have been with the team for quite some time. But what should the Kenyan Champions do to rule the continent?