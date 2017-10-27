Areas that Gor Mahia need to fix up for next season
Gor Mahia has been ruling Kenyan Premier League for quite some time now, winning titles as they please.
It was just last weekend they bagged their sixteenth league title with four matches to spare. K’Ogalo is top of the 18-team table with 66 points, 17 more than former champions Tusker FC, who are placed in the second position.
This is Gor Mahia's fourth crown in the last five season, a record that is unmatched even by their bitter rivals AFC Leopards.
Despite its superiority on the local scene, Gor Mahia has just been but a toothless dog in the continent. Even after finishing the 2015 campaign unbeaten, the team was eliminated in the early stages of Caf Champions League.
The team has been consistent in terms of players, considering the fact that most of the players within its ranks have been with the team for quite some time. But what should the Kenyan Champions do to rule the continent?
Quality Preparations
They say failing to plan is planning to fail! Whereas most teams are taking footballing world like a business, some like Gor Mahia are just treating it as a sport. That mentality has to be done away with. Most occasions teams camp outside the country, playing high profile friendly matches to prepare the players psychologically on the type of challenges they should expect.
Contrary to that, K’Ogalo is used to touring some parts of the country where they play village teams that cannot add value to the side. That has to change, and a budget has to be set aside for the team to play quality friendly matches against sides that can sharpen them.
Signings
The technical bench under the leadership of Dylan Kerr and Zedekiah ‘Zico’ Otieno looks capable of handling the champions against the best in the continent. But again, it has to make tough choices if they want to set a mark as far as signings are concerned.
With due respect, Boniface Oluoch is overrated. For a team to perform especially in the continent, it needs a top class goalkeeper, who can pull saves consistently and rarely makes mistakes. 'Bonny’ is not that goalkeeper! He is prone to mistakes and at some point he has even cost the national team. Fredrick Onyango looks like a future prospect for the club; no two ways about it, Gor Mahia has to invest in a goalkeeper, who is experienced and is used to the Champions League!
Godfrey Walusimbi has been outstanding for Uganda Cranes, he is a regular and has dealt with different players. He is one player, who can stand in that defense alongside Karim Nizigiyimana. However, central defense still needs someone, who is a proven winner, someone who can command the lines well and partner either Musa Mohammed or Haron Shakava effectively. The duo of Musa and Shakava have played together for about five seasons now but they have no guts to stomach the best in the continent.
It is the same case with the midfield, Earnest Wendo is good, but is still very green as far as Champions League is concerned. Kenneth Muguna is a 'weakling' and cannot be relied on. Getting a player like Khalid Aucho and another experienced box to box midfielder can help the team perform better.
Striking looks okay, Meddie Kagere, Jacques Tuyisenge and George ‘Blackberry’ Odhiambo have been outstanding, but reinforcing the department will not be a bad idea. Will Gor Mahia prove their worth this time round? Well, time will tell!