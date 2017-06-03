Aremu hails Akwa United's management

The midfielder has praised the Promise Keepers hierarchy for the way in which they run the club

Akwa United's Afeez Aremu heaps praise on the club's management and technical staff.

The former Rivers United defensive midfielder was impressed with the level of 'professionalism' in the club's ranks which allows the players focus more on on-field issues.

"I am really happy that I am with Akwa United because both the management, the technical crew, the backroom staffs and the players took each other as a family," Aremu told Goal.

"Sincerely in terms of professionalism, they are miles ahead of other clubs in the league. They have been excellent in terms of welfare, I'll give it to Akwa United because I am currently experiencing another level of professionalism.

"Our salaries and other wages come in as at when due. It's unlike some clubs where they owe three months or more salaries, it's different here.

"We are completely focused on playing and getting the result. We are not disturbed or distracted because contractual details are stricly followed," he added.

"That has greatly motivate us. The management makes us feel like kings and that does makes us special and we have always put everything just to come out tops and make this great club, Akwa United proud.

"We didn't start the season well because we were just building understanding in the team. You know most of us just came into the the team so it was difficult at the start but it's different now and we have become a stronger team."