Argentina 0 Peru 0: Messi unable to lift hosts as World Cup hopes fade

Lionel Messi weaved his magic and hit the post but he was unable to lift Argentina to victory as Jorge Sampaoli's slumping side dropped out of the qualification spots for next year's showpiece tournament on Thursday.

The blockbuster fixture against fourth-placed Peru at the iconic La Bombonera – home of Boca Juniors – could not inspire Argentina, who controlled proceedings but were unable to find a way past Pedro Gallese in the Argentine capital.

Messi – playing ahead of Paulo Dybala who was an unused substitute along with Mauro Icardi – huffed and puffed, teeing up surprise inclusion Dario Benedetto, debutant Emiliano Rigoni and Marcos Acuna, though his team-mates failed to capitalise.

A fourth qualifier without victory coupled with Chile's win over Ecuador saw Argentina drop to sixth in the CONMEBOL standings, outside the play-off position heading into next week's final matchday.

Sampaoli made five changes to the team who were held to a 1-1 draw by Venezuela last month. Dybala was the most notable casualty, despite his stunning form for Italian champions Juventus, as the Argentina boss revealed it was too risky to pair he and Messi given their similarities and lack of time together.

Inter captain Icardi also made way, along with Guido Pizarro, Lautaro Acosta and Federico Fazio as Boca Juniors forward Benedetto surprisingly came into the XI at his home ground, having scored five goals in five league matches, and he was joined by Acuna, Lucas Biglia, Alejandro Gomez and Gabriel Mercado.

There was a recall for veteran Jefferson Farfan, who failed to make it off the bench in Peru's 2-1 win in Ecuador in September. Gallese reclaimed his place in goal after recovering from injury as Carlos Caceda dropped to the bench. Ricardo Gareca also included Sergio Pena and Miguel Araujo at the expense of suspended duo Andre Carrillo and Christian Ramos, and Christian Cueva.