Argentina boss Sampaoli explains not pairing Messi and Dybala

The two superstars have not had enough time together on the pitch to risk the pairing in a crucial situation, according to the manager

Argentina fans may hoping for Jorge Sampaoli to get Lionel Messi and Paulo Dybala on the pitch together, but the manager doesn't believe Thursday's crunch World Cup qualifier against Peru is the time to experiment with his lineup.

Despite Dybala getting off to a flying start for Juventus this season, the former Sevilla boss believes the two superstars need more time to work together before they can be counted on in big matches.

"As there is no time to work the Dybala-Messi relationship, we should go to something more concrete," the manager said ahead of the Peru match.

Dybala himself recently admitted that he struggles to play beside Messi because of the similarities in the way they play, but Sampaoli didn't take any negative connotations from the Juventus star's comments.

"I don't see as something bad what Dybala said," the manager claimed. "He said that he was happy to play with Messi, but he just did not find his place."

Argentina sit fifth in CONMEBOL, but two wins in their final two qualifying matches would punch the side's ticket to Russia.

Following the home match against Peru, Argentina face a trip to Ecuador to close the qualifying cycle.

Despite having control of their own destiny still, the side have lost three in a row and have only managed to win back-to-back qualifiers once in this cycle.