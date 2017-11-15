Argentina’s Nicolás Otamendi picks positive from Nigeria’s loss

The Albiceleste suffered a shock loss to the Super Eagles on Tuesday and the 29-year-old is certain that they will work on the weak areas noticed

Argentina’s Nicolás Otamendi is confident that their 4-2 defeat to Nigeria in a friendly encounter will make them to improve as a team.

Though Jorge Sampaoli’s men started the game on a flying note with goals from Ever Banega and Sergio Aguero, the Super Eagles rallied back with a brace from Alex Iwobi and strikes from Kelechi Iheanacho and Debutant- Brian Idowu.

And the Manchester City’s defender is positive that the Argentines will correct the mistakes noticed in the game and work on improving them ahead of their next friendly duel.

“The defeat is positive because it means there are things to improve,” Otamendi told Tyc Sports.

“We will try to correct the things that were done wrong and to do better in the next friendlies of preparation."

The defeat is Argentina’s second this year after their 2-0 loss to Bolivia in the World Cup qualifying in March.