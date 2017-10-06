What do Argentina have to do to qualify for the 2018 World Cup?

Argentina are on the verge of missing out on Russia 2018: Getty

Argentina are in peril of missing their first World Cup since 1970 after they were held to a 0-0 draw against Peru.

Even a sell-out home crowd in Buenos Aires' La Bombonera was not enough to rally Lionel Messi's side, who slipped further from qualifying places.

Manager Jorge Sampaoli granted Boca Juniors striker Dario Benedetto his first full debut alongside Papu Gomez up front, although still it was not enough to invigorate the struggling team.

Their World Cup fate is now out of their hands and they now need other results to go their way if they are to book their place in Russia next summer.

There is one final round of qualifying left for CONMEBOL teams – and here is how it all breaks down.

Already qualified: Brazil

Places to be decided: 3 automatic, 1 intercontinental playoff

Eliminated: Ecuador, Bolivia, Venezuela

1. Brazil, 38 points (next match at home to Chile)

Brazil are already through