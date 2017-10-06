Argentina v Australia: Everything you need to know

Second place is up for grabs for Australia, while Argentina are looking to avoid a first winless Rugby Championship since 2013.

Australia will look to round off a disappointing Rugby Championship campaign on a high note when they face winless Argentina on Saturday.

The Wallabies' only victory of the competition came at the expense of the Pumas, though that 45-20 success was somewhat flattering as it came thanks in part to three tries in the last 10 minutes.

A pair of draws with South Africa and defeats to champions New Zealand have left Australia in third place, but they can leapfrog the Springboks into second with a win providing New Zealand make it six wins from six in their final game.

Michael Cheika has named an unchanged XV for the contest, the first time he has done so in his three-year tenure.

The upbeat head coach said: "We've created a bit of depth. It's up to them to perform well each week when they cross the line and be fully focused.

"It'll always change when players get an opportunity or maybe someone else is down. That's what demands consistent selection.

"I am pleased with the group of players we have got, knowing that we've still got a few players to come back in. We've got a good group here."

The Pumas are aiming to avoid a first winless tournament since 2013 and have made four changes, with Martin Landajo replacing scrum-half Tomas Cubelli, who fractured a vertebra in the loss to the All Blacks last time out.

HEAD TO HEAD

Argentina: 5

Australia: 22

Draw: 1

KEY PLAYERS

Martin Landajo (Argentina): The injured Cubelli brings the experience of having played in Australian rugby during a previous spell with Brumbies, but Landajo will instead have to fill the void and link up well with Nicolas Sanchez at fly-half if Argentina are to prevail.

Israel Folau (Australia): Not only can Folau become the first Australian to score six tries in the Rugby Championship, he can also take another step towards breaking the record for Test tries in a calendar year. Folau has 11 so far and is six short of the record of 17 shared by Joe Rokocoko and Daisuke Ohata.