Argentina vs Nigeria: TV channel, stream, kickoff time, odds & match preview

Argentina will take on Nigeria in an international friendly in Krasnodar, Russia on Tuesday.

The South Americans have travelled to Russia for a pair of friendlies, with the first taking place in Moscow against next summer's World Cup hosts last weekend.

And they will now face the Super Eagles, who cruised through their World Cup qualifying group to book their place at the tournament.

Game Argentina vs Nigeria Date Tuesday, November 14 Time 16:30 GMT / 11:30 ET

TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM

Angel Di Maria Argentina More

In the UK, the match will not be available to watch live on television or via stream.

UK TV channel Online stream None None

In the U.S., the match will be available to watch live on television on beIN Sports and by stream via beIN Sports Connect.