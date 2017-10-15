Argentine club line up with 10 Messis in tribute to World Cup qualifying hero Leo

Only Sacachispas' goalkeeper showed his face in a team photo that served to thank Leo for getting the Albiceleste into the Russia finals

Argentine club Sacachispas donned masks of Lionel Messi in tribute to the star's heroics in sending Argentina to the 2018 World Cup.

Messi was unstoppable on Tuesday as his hat-trick downed Ecuador 3-1 in Quito, sealing his nation a place at Russia next year.

And Sacachispas, who play in the third-tier Primera B Metropolitana, paid homage to the superstar with a very special team photo this weekend.

The club literally fielded '10 Messis' against Comunicaciones on Saturday, with all their outfield players donning a mask with La Pulga's face.

Nuestro único héroe en este LÍO! pic.twitter.com/6o5zqMUzs6 — Sacachispas (@SacachispasOK) 14 de octubre de 2017

"Our only hero in this MESS!" accompanied the photo, with only the goalkeeper showing his real face as Messi soaked up the thanks from Sacachispas.

Unfortunately the man himself was in Madrid, not Buenos Aires, and Sacachispas fell to a 1-0 defeat once the masks were off!

Perhaps on his next visit to Argentina Leo could pass through Villa Soldati and lend Sacachispas a hand - a few goals like those which downed Ecuador would be more than welcome.