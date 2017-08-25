Argentine Superliga dates, television, preview: Where to watch Boca and River this season

A new era begins this season in Argentina with the advent of the Superliga. Replacing the old Primera Division, the revamped format comes with new television channels, new broadcasting rights but the same stars of the future that one day might be coming to a European side near you.

The action kicks off on Friday, while local heavyweights Boca Juniors and River Plate begin their campaigns on Sunday in a packed opening weekend.

River Plate 8/11 to win on Monday

Below you will find everything you need to know about the Superliga, as well as how to watch your favourite Argentine teams stateside.

WHAT IS THE SUPERLIGA?

View photos Dario Benedetto Pablo Perez Boca Newells Campeonato Primera Division 20052017 More

The Superliga was born out of an agreement between the elite clubs in Argentina and the Argentine Football Association (AFA) to relaunch the top flight. The role models used in the new format were the English Premier League and Spain's La Liga, with the added ingredient of some suspect Photoshop editing to promote the venture:

Without a doubt, the most visible change comes in the amount and sharing of television funds. US broadcasting giants Turner and Fox are onboard to transmit games across Argentina and paid out an initial sum of 1.5 billion pesos (roughly US$85.7m) to secure the rights, as well as a promised investment of 3.2bn pesos (US$183m) for each season it holds the contract.

While certainly a significant leap from previous television agreements - which were owned by the national government - the Superliga remains well behind Europe's top leagues. The Premier League rakes in a mammoth US$4.5bn a season from TV rights, with the Bundesliga coming a distant second at US$1.5bn a season.

The share of television income, meanwhile, is determined through three groups. River Plate and Boca Juniors make up Group 1 as the country's most popular sides and take a larger share of the pie; behind come Racing Club, Independiente, San Lorenzo and Velez Sarsfield in Group 2, while the rest of the Superliga makes up the final Group 3 and receives a lesser percentage.

WHERE TO WATCH THE SUPERLIGA

Argentine TV channel Online stream Fox Sports/ TNT Sports Fox Play Latin America

Fans in Argentina lose free-to-air football after eight years of all matches being screened on open channels. From August all matches will be available on cable via Fox Sports and TNT, while from September 30 viewers will have to pay a further monthly fee of 300 pesos (US17) to access the service.

US TV channel Online stream TNT Sports/ TyC Sports Internacional TBC

Viewers in the US will be able to watch games transmitted via TNT Sports, which will appear on DirecTV services, while TyC Sports Internacional will also continue with broadcasting rights.

WHEN IS THE SUPERCLASICO?

View photos River Boca Superclasico Torneo Primera Division 11122016 More

Read More