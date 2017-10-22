Armand double leads Exeter past Montpellier as La Rochelle win big

Montpellier gave up the lead at home as Don Armand crossed twice to secure an important Champions Cup victory for Exeter.

A strong second half saw Exeter Chiefs come from behind to beat Montpellier 27-24 away from home in the Champions Cup, while La Rochelle crushed Ulster 41-17.

The hosts had led 17-10 at half-time at the Altrad Stadium, where Joseph Tomane, Benoit Paillaugue and Nemani Nadolo all crossed in the first 40 minutes for the Top 14 side.

That was despite Jesse Mogg being sent to the sin bin for a deliberate knock on to break up an attack by Exeter, who kept in touch thanks to Don Armand's converted try and a Gareth Steenson penalty.

Mogg also collided with Ruan Pienaar, forcing the star scrum half, a recent arrival from Ulster, to be taken from the field in a neck brace.

The Premiership title-holders had the better of the second half, though, Ian Whitten and Nadolo exchanging converted tries before Armand claimed his second in the 64th minute.

Steenson added the extras and sent over another penalty with eight minutes to go to seal the victory, a result that sees the Chiefs sit second in Pool 3, two points behind leaders Leinster and three ahead of Montpellier.

Elsewhere on Sunday, La Rochelle took control of Pool 1 with a crushing home win over Ulster.

Jeremy Senzelle's early converted try helped the hosts edge the first half 13-10, but the visitors had no answer to a La Rochelle onslaught after the break.

Victor Vito, Kevin Gourdon, Pierre Aguillon and Jason Eaton all crossed in a blistering 15-minute spell, and Tommy Bowe's 69th-minute reply was not enough to spark a revival.

Wasps are second in Pool 1 after they thrashed Harlequins 41-10 in a match that was overshadowed by a late head injury suffered by Francis Saili.

The substitute came off the bench to score a try for the visitors but was stretchered off following a lengthy period of treatment following a collision with Joe Launchbury.