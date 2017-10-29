Armour in control in Jackson

American Ryan Armour is in control at the Sanderson Farms Championship, holding a five-stroke lead.

Ryan Armour opened up a commanding five-shot lead after the third round of the Sanderson Farms Championship on Saturday.

The American carded a five-under 67 at the Country Club of Jackson, moving into 15 under and staying on track for a first PGA Tour win.

Chesson Hadley is his nearest challenger, a four-under 68 leaving him outright second but five shots back.

Scott Strohmeyer (68), Beau Hossler (69), Ben Silverman (69), Seamus Power (71) and Vaughn Taylor (71) are all in contention at nine under.

Armour endured a mixed round, opening with two birdies before three straight bogeys from holes five through seven.

He was even for the day halfway through his round before making five birdies on the back nine.

Hadley did most of his scoring on the front nine with four birdies, but he was unable to build on that and was left with plenty of work to do on Sunday.

Brian Stuard (71) is outright eighth at eight under, a shot ahead of Brian Gay (68) Billy Hurley III (69), Austin Cook (70), Jonathan Randolph (71), Zac Blair (71), Nicholas Lindheim (72) and Tyrone Van Aswegen (74).

Every player managed to finish their third round after inclement weather forced a suspension in Mississippi on Friday.