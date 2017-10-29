Armour enjoys breakthrough win at Sanderson Farms

Veteran American Ryan Armour, 41, tasted PGA Tour success for the first time in Mississippi on Sunday.

Ryan Armour became a PGA Tour winner for the first time on Sunday, easing to a five-stroke victory at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

Armour had only ever won once on the Web.com Tour – at the Panama Claro Championship in January last year – but the 41-year-old American celebrated a breakthrough PGA triumph in Jackson, Mississippi.

He carded a four-under-par 68 – his fourth successive round below 70 – to reign supreme in his 105th start with an aggregate score of 19 under, finishing well clear of nearest challenger Chesson Hadley.

Armour, who led the tournament from start to finish, was in control as soon as he teed off, boasting a five-shot advantage from the first hole, and maintained that buffer thanks to six birdies at the Country Club of Jackson.

Fellow American Hadley earned the runners-up cheque following his final-round 68, which included an eagle and four birdies.

Jonathan Randolph (67) finished outright third at 12 under, two strokes better off than Smylie Kaufman (68), Brian Stuard (70) and Scott Strohmeyer (71).

Jason Kokrak was nine under after his 67, alongside Nicholas Lindheim (70) and Ben Silverman (72), while Kevin Streelman (69) was among those tied for 10th.