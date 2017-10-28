Armour moves clear as weather halts play in Mississippi

American golfer Ryan Armour carded a four-under-par 68 to take the outright lead at the Country Club of Jackson on Friday.

Ryan Armour earned a one-stroke lead as inclement weather forced play to be suspended during the second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

There were 30 players yet to complete their rounds on Friday but Armour was among those fortunate enough to finish another 18 holes – the American carding a four-under-par 68 in Mississippi.

The second round will resume at 7:50 am (local time) on Saturday before the third round gets underway less than two hours later.

Armour – seeking his maiden PGA Tour title – was in a five-way tie for the lead following Thursday's opening round but the 41-year-old moved clear heading into the weekend.

A flurry of four successive birdies on the back nine set the tone for Armour, who is 10 under through 36 holes at the Country Club of Jackson.

South Africa's Tyrone Van Aswegen is a shot behind after recording a seven-under-par 65.

Vaughn Taylor (66) is eight under overall, level with Seamus Power, who was through 16 when storms stopped proceedings.

Nicholas Lindheim (67), Wyndham Clark (71), Aaron Baddeley (68) and Brian Stuard (70) are tied on seven under, a shot ahead of David Hearn (70), Derek Fathauer (71), Ben Silverman (70), Dru Love (67), Zac Blair (70), Chesson Hadley (through 17), Beau Hossler (through 15) and Jonathan Randolph (through 15).

Defending champion Cody Gribble, meanwhile, ended the day even par and below the projected cut line, which is one under.