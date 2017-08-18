Armstrong signs new Cetlic deal to end speculation

Celtic have agreed a new contract with Stuart Armstrong, who is now under contract until 2019.

Stuart Armstrong has signed a new two-year deal with Celtic to end rumours of an exit this month.

The Scotland midfielder only had one year left on his previous contract, prompting speculation linking him with a move to Premier League clubs Southampton, Swansea City and West Brom.

Armstrong, 25, was a key part of the Celtic side which won a domestic treble for the first time since 2001 under Brendan Rodgers last season.

"I am delighted to sign this new contract with Celtic," said Armstrong after signing his contract until 2019 on Friday.

"I have had a tremendous time at the club so far and it has been a period in my footballing career which I have enjoyed immensely."

He added: "It has been an honour to play for a club of such stature. I have enjoyed a great relationship with our supporters and we have achieved a high level of success, something it has been great to be part of."

Armstrong signed for Celtic from Dundee United in February 2015.