Arruabarrena's Korea Open defence ends in first round

The Korean Open started with a shock result as reigning champion Lara Arruabarrena was knocked out in round one.

Lara Arruabarrena's Korea Open title defence was ended in the first round by Ekaterina Alexandrova on Monday.

The Spaniard, seeking her first title of 2017, suffered a 6-3 7-5 loss to the world number 75 in Seoul.

Her fellow seeds in action had no such issues, with Sorana Cirstea overcoming Misa Eguchi 6-1 6-3 in just over an hour.

Meanwhile, fifth seed Irina-Camelia Begu overcame a first-set loss against Thailand's Varatchaya Wongteanchai to record a 2-6 6-3 6-3 triumph.

Sara Sorribes Tormo had the better of a back-and-forth encounter with Heather Watson, eventually winning 6-3 0-6 6-1.

Elsewhere in the draw, Luksika Kumkhum defeated Mariana Duque-Marino 3-6 6-4 6-1, Priscilla Hon downed Karolina Muchova 6-1 4-6 6-4 and Katarina Zavatska lost 4-6 6-3 6-1 to Beatriz Haddad Maia.