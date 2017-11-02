Arsenal reach Europa League knockouts despite dour draw

Arsenal's Jack Wilshere, right, waves to supporters besides team mate Jordi Osei-Tutu after a Group H Europa League soccer match between Arsenal London and Red Star Belgrade at the Emirates stadium in London, Britain, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)

Arsenal qualified for the Europa League knockout stages despite failing to impress in a dour 0-0 draw against Red Star Belgrade at Emirates Stadium on Thursday.

A point proved enough to send Arsene Wenger's side through as BATE Borisov were beaten 5-2 away to Cologne, who remain bottom of Group H but still have a chance of advancing following their victory.

There were 11 changes to the Gunners side that beat Swansea City 2-1 in the Premier League on Saturday, goalkeeper Matt Macey making his European debut in an inexperienced line-up.

Macey did his part to secure the point, tipping a header from Vujadin Savic against the crossbar as Red Star threatened to take a surprise lead into half-time.

With impressive form in this competition not enough to earn Jack Wilshere an England call-up, his frustrations were deepened when Damien Le Tallec's goal-line clearance denied him a first club goal since May 2015.

Wilshere, Theo Walcott and Olivier Giroud combined in spectacular fashion to settle the teams' meeting a fortnight prior, but could not put their experience to use and find the breakthrough here, although Wenger's side can secure top spot by winning at Cologne on November 23.

France international Giroud appeared to strain his hamstring after leaping to challenge Mitchell Donald in the air, but it did not stop him getting into a great position in the 10th minute.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles surged towards the byline on the left side of the box before squaring for Giroud, whose first-time effort was blocked by Milan Borjan at the near post.

Arsenal controlled possession but found further chances hard to come by until Giroud was slipped in by Joe Willock, who did well to dispossess Donald, but was unable to lift his shot over the onrushing Borjan.