Arsenal 2 Norwich 1 (AET): Eddie Nketiah becomes instant hit with brace to spare blushes in cup comeback

Nketiah celebrates his second goal in extra time, enough to see the Gunners through to the quarter-finals - Arsenal FC

He entered the fray in the 85th minute to taunts of “Who are You?” from Norwich supporters, but Edward Nketiah left to chants of “Eddie, Eddie” after making a name for himself with two goals in the first ten minutes of his domestic debut to turn this game around and spare Arsene Wenger's blushes.

The teenager from south London had played only one senior game before this, away to Bate Borisov in the Europa League, but he immediately turned the away supporters' jeers to home fans' cheers with two goals to turn the game on its head, after Josh Murphy had given Norwich a first-half lead they thoroughly deserved.

With time running out, Nketiah went on for Reiss Nelson, scored the equaliser with his first touch and then added a second in extra time to break Norwich hearts and make sure his name is now known in this part of north London.

Arsenal supporters were as relieved as they were delighted, bracing themselves as they were for an upset. Giant-killing may be pushing the point, but Norwich from the Championship certainly deserved something against Wenger's weakened side. None of Arsenal's big guns were present, and Norwich took full advantage, taking a deserved 1-0 lead and spurning a number of chances to score more.

Norwich started brightly, perhaps buoyed by the sight of a teamsheet populated by youngsters and also-rans. Wenger's defence looked particularly makeshift, with Mohammed Elneny flanked by Mathieu Debuchy and Rob Holding in a far-from-solid looking back three. Murphy liked what he saw and took every opportunity to run at Debuchy, making only his third Arsenal appearance in almost two years.

Josh Murphy and Norwich celebrate the first-half strike that looked to put the Canaries on course for a shock win Credit: REUTERS More