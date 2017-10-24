Arsenal 2 Norwich 1 (AET): Eddie Nketiah becomes instant hit with brace to spare blushes in cup comeback
He entered the fray in the 85th minute to taunts of “Who are You?” from Norwich supporters, but Edward Nketiah left to chants of “Eddie, Eddie” after making a name for himself with two goals in the first ten minutes of his domestic debut to turn this game around and spare Arsene Wenger's blushes.
The teenager from south London had played only one senior game before this, away to Bate Borisov in the Europa League, but he immediately turned the away supporters' jeers to home fans' cheers with two goals to turn the game on its head, after Josh Murphy had given Norwich a first-half lead they thoroughly deserved.
With time running out, Nketiah went on for Reiss Nelson, scored the equaliser with his first touch and then added a second in extra time to break Norwich hearts and make sure his name is now known in this part of north London.
Arsenal supporters were as relieved as they were delighted, bracing themselves as they were for an upset. Giant-killing may be pushing the point, but Norwich from the Championship certainly deserved something against Wenger's weakened side. None of Arsenal's big guns were present, and Norwich took full advantage, taking a deserved 1-0 lead and spurning a number of chances to score more.
Norwich started brightly, perhaps buoyed by the sight of a teamsheet populated by youngsters and also-rans. Wenger's defence looked particularly makeshift, with Mohammed Elneny flanked by Mathieu Debuchy and Rob Holding in a far-from-solid looking back three. Murphy liked what he saw and took every opportunity to run at Debuchy, making only his third Arsenal appearance in almost two years.
Murphy found himself in plenty of space following a corner but his control let him down, and then looked on in frustration as Mario Vrancic selfishly shot wide when he might have put his team-mate through on goal.
But when James Maddison did split Arsenal's defence, far too easily it must be said, with a straightforward through ball in the 34th minute, Murphy did not spurn the invitation and belied his youth with a finish of the utmost composure, drawing goalkeeper Matt Macey before chipping the ball past him delightfully.
Norwich's large travelling support, who had been noisier than Arsenal's fans for most of the evening, erupted in delight as their players celebrated wildly.
In truth, Arsenal would have been ahead but for a superb save in the 20th minute from Angus Gunn, who tipped over aHolding header from five yards following a corner.
Norwich's keeper made a number of decent saves thereafter, but was rarely stretched unduly as Arsenal were reduced to taking long-distance potshots that became increasingly desperate. Alex Iwobi, Theo Walcott and youngster Ainsley Maitland-Niles were all guilty of making the goalkeeper's task too simple.
And Norwich almost doubled their lead before half-time when Murphy set up Nelson Oliveira only to see the striker's curled shot saved by Macey.
Jack Wilshere, having a frustrating night, had been lucky not to face severe punishment for diving in on Tom Trybull in the first half, and ten minutes into the second half, Elneny was fortunate not to see red. The Egyptian was outpaced easily by Oliveira, who overtook him to open up a clear run on goal before Elneny's arm pulled him to the ground. Referee Andy Madley took a lenient view and only cautioned Elneny, even though he was the last defender. Francis Coquelin also escaped with a yellow when he could have seen red for a wild lunge on the excellent Maddison, who had tormented Arsenal.
There was plenty for Arsenal to be frustrated about as a combination of excellent Norwich defending and sloppy attacking play from themselves meant Gunn was underemployed for most of the second half. Alex Iwobi thumped a shot straight into the chest of Christoph Zimmermann, leading to appeals in vain for an Arsenal penalty. The Nigerian was foiled again by a block from the tigerish Harrison Reed, and Walcott curled another long shot tamely past the far post.
At the opposite end of the pitch, however, chances were raining down on the Arsenal goal. Norwich captain Ivo Pinto floated a delightful cross to the far post where Murphy was unmarked, but the winger put his header down into the turf and in turn into Macey's arms. Pinto then galloped down the right before cutting the ball back perfectly for Oliveira, only to see the striker hoof his shot high over the bar.
Murphy also missed the target, sweeping his shot over the bar after another swift counter-attack and the youngster was replaced by Marco Stipermann soon afterwards, leaving the field to a standing ovation from Norwich's suopporters.
When Oliveira turned provider to set up Vrancic with a sight of goal, the midfielder turned two defenders expertly but then fluffed his lines by screwing a shot wide of the near post, with the goal at his mercy.
Wenger sent on Chuba Akpom for Maitland-Niles, but Arsenal's frustrations increased. Walcott got into a good position to receive Iwobi's cross but headed tamely on to the roof of the net.
With the final whistle looming, Wenger gambled on Nketiah. The teenager repaid his manager's faith with his first touch, racing on to Coquelin's headed flick form a corner to stab the ball past Gunn from close range. The 18-year-old celebrated his first goal with abandon, not surprisingly. It set up a tense finale, with Akpom almost winning it in stoppage time with a shot that flew agonisingly wide of the far post.
And so extra time loomed.
And it was Nketiah who won the game in the sixth minute of extra-time, rising in a crowded penalty area to head Elneny's corner past Gunn from close range. His sliding goal celebration was just like Thierry Henry's – and his contribution last night was perhaps as valuable as anything the Frenchman achieved.