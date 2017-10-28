Ramsey's 50th Arsenal goal wins Wenger's 800th Premier League game

Arsenal moved into the top four as they came from behind for the second Premier League game running to claim a 2-1 win over Swansea City.

Aaron Ramsey hit his 50th goal for Arsenal as Arsene Wenger's side came from behind once again to see off Premier League strugglers Swansea City 2-1.

Swansea led at the interval courtesy of Sam Clucas' 22nd-minute effort, but found themselves behind just prior to the hour when Ramsey tucked home expertly from Sead Kolasinac's cross.

Ramsey's milestone strike came just moments after an abysmal miss from Laurent Koscielny, the impressive Kolasinac having earlier restored parity with his maiden Premier League goal.

Having seen their first-half superiority go unrewarded, Arsenal stepped things up after the interval and only the woodwork prevented Hector Bellerin from putting his side further ahead.

Yet things could have been different had Jordan Ayew not squandered a gilt-edged chance to double Swansea's lead before the interval.

READ MORE: Arsenal v Swansea - how the match unfolded

READ MORE: Gossip - Coutinho ‘rejects PSG’, Barca ‘target Griezmann’, United ‘don’t want Bale’

Arsenal's 13th successive victory at the Emirates Stadium lifts them into the top four, closing ground on north London rivals Tottenham, while Swansea linger just above the relegation zone.

Fresh from a thumping victory over Everton in their last league outing, Arsenal were quickly on the front foot. Mike van der Hoorn blocked Ramsey's goalbound effort before Lukasz Fabianski denied Alexis Sanchez.

Swansea's back five settled relatively well, although Alfie Mawson had to react sharply to prevent Alexandre Lacazette tucking home a Kolasinac cut-back.

Against the run of play, though, it was the visitors who took the lead with their first touch in Arsenal's area as - having latched onto Tammy Abraham's throughball - Clucas kept his composure to prod a fine first-time finish past the onrushing Petr Cech.