Arsenal 2017/18 Premier League season preview: Title hopes hinge on Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Özil futures

What’s changed?

Arsene Wenger signing a new deal is no change at all but it has at least lifted the cloud of uncertainty over his own future. That has been replaced, though, by uncertainty over the future of their two best players, Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Özil, both going into the last year of their contracts with no intention of signing new deals. With other, lesser players seemingly heading for the exit too, it could be yet another frustrating season at the Emirates.

Who’s in?

Arsenal spent big on Alexandre Lacazette, committing £55mn on a man totally unproven at the highest level. He could be the answer, giving them an edge they have lacked since Robin van Persie left, but at this point who can possibly know? Sead Kolasinac, the burly Bosnian left-back signed on a free from Schalke, looks like a much safer bet.

Who’s out?

Arsenal, like City, have a bloated squad of youngsters, loannees and fringe players, and moving them all on is difficult. Wojciech Szczesny has joined Juventus, but beyond that it has been slow. At least Arsenal have so far kept hold of Hector Bellerin, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and, most importantly of all, Sanchez.

How are they going to line up?

When Arsenal switched to 3-4-2-1 at the end of last season it gave them a stability and balance they had lacked all season. It even helped them to famously beat Chelsea in the FA Cup final. Wenger played that way again in the Community Shield and he has no reason to change it for now. 3-4-2-1: Cech; Holding, Mertesacker, Koscielny; Bellerin, Xhaka, Ramsey, Kolasinac; Özil, Sanchez; Lacazette

What’s the one big question that must be answered?

Will Sanchez and Özil prove Wenger right and play to their best this season, even if it means playing their way out of Arsenal? That was Wenger’s optimistic promise at the Emirates Cup but it feels just as likely that they will be distracted by their futures and drop their level this season, especially with the World Cup around the corner. Those two on their day are as good as any two players in the country, and with them lies a path to the title, but without them at their best even fourth feels like a stretch.

What’s the best that could happen?

Sanchez and Özil provide the perfect partners for Alexandre Lacazette, who quickly adjusts to the pace of the Premier League and gives Arsenal a new edge up front. Granit Xhaka continues his improvement, setting the tempo in midfield, and Arsenal get the benefit of a fully-fit Aaron Ramsey for the first time in years. Playing the kids in the Europa League, Wenger goes all-in on every Premier League match and Arsenal generate a momentum that the Champions League jugglers simply cannot match, convincing Sanchez and Özil that there is a future at the Emirates. Why shouldn’t they dream of ending their long title wait?

Özil could lose motivation if he sees Sanchez leave Arsenal (Getty)

What’s the worst that could happen?

Sanchez goes to City on deadline day, Özil downs tools and Lacazette doesn’t settle. Suddenly Arsenal are dependent on keeping Ramsey, Danny Welbeck and Theo Walcott fit just to stay in competition, which with long Thursday trips to eastern Europe is as hard as ever. The rest of the big teams have all improved and their season turns into a long slog with Everton for sixth.