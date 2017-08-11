Arsenal produce stunning comeback to beat Leicester City in opening night thriller

Aaron Ramsey and Olivier Giroud came off the bench snatch victory from the jaws of defeat for Arsenal, who opened the 2017-18 Premier League season with a topsy-turvy 4-3 thriller against Leicester City.

Record signing Alexandre Lacazette handed the ideal start to boss Arsene Wenger, back at Emirates Stadium for the first time since signing his much-debated two-year contract extension, by opening the scoring after 94 seconds, but matters quickly threatened to unravel.

Wenger's gamble to field a back three featuring one recognised centre-back collapsed in a display of complete defensive incompetence. Shinji Okazaki was the initial beneficiary with a fifth-minute equaliser.

View photos Jamie Vardy celebrates for Leicester More

READ MORE: Liverpool stunned as Coutinho demands transfer

READ MORE: Wenger challenges Alexandre Lacazette to score at least 38 goals

READ MORE: Everton to hold out for £30m for Ross Barkley

England striker Jamie Vardy, who was heavily linked with Arsenal 12 months ago, scored a brace either side of a Danny Welbeck leveller that showed Arsenal's rearguard to be equally dreadful from open play and set-piece situations.

But it was a different story at the other end as Wenger called upon additional firepower in the form of Aaron Ramsey and Giroud to turn the match around inside the final seven minutes and ward off a return to last season's febrile atmosphere of protest on home turf – at least for the time being.

View photos Alexandre Lacazette opened his account More

Giroud, speaking after the game on the pitch with Sky Sports said: "Obviously I knew that I was going to have a chance so we tried to push. We kept the faith and kept believing in our game to push hard. We've been courageous to the end and thank God we won the game."

READ MORE: Gary Lineker exclusive - Mourinho would be MAD to ditch Martial

READ MORE: Frank Lampard exclusive - Chelsea might have been FORCED to sell Nemanja Matic

READ MORE: Transfer window special - 10 top moves to look out for