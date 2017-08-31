Arsenal make £92m bid for Thomas Lemar but Monaco star prefers Liverpool move leaving Alexis Sanchez in limbo

Thomas Lemar’s decision about his future will be key in finally settling the saga of Alexis Sanchez’s move to Manchester City, as Arsenal have made an offer that could rise to £92m for the Monaco winger.

Arsene Wenger is adamant that the Chilean will not be allowed leave for the Etihad unless they bring in a top-class attacker, leaving City sweating that the 21-year-old chooses Arsenal over Anfield.

Liverpool are also interested in Lemar, and Jurgen Klopp’s side are said to be his first preference, but they have not yet had an offer accepted and are likely to be outbid by Arsenal.

While the principles of an agreement are in place between City and Arsenal for Sanchez - and the Manchester club remain quietly confident it will happen - Wenger will not sanction any deal unless they are guaranteed to have their own player in first.

If Lemar decides that he wants to go to Liverpool, it could scupper that, although Arsenal also maintain an interest in Paris Saint-Germain’s Julian Draxler.

