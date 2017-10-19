Arsenal ace Reiss Nelson: I'll be delighted if I get anywhere near to Neymar's level!

Arsenal starlet Reiss Nelson has played down comparisons with Neymar but he does admit that he has learned a lot from club legend Thierry Henry.

Nelson made his first start in continental competition in last month's Europa League win at BATE Borisov and former Gunners defender Martin Keown was enthused by the 17-year-old's performance.

"It's quite phenomenal the ability this boy has," the retired defender told BT Sport. "There’s certainly a big future there, he really does look a wonderful talent.

"He showed the sort of touches that you often see or associate with a Neymar or a real top player."

Speaking exclusively to Goal , Nelson confessed to have being left a little embarrassed by having been likened to the world's most expensive player.