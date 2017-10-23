Arsenal AGM explained: Why does it happen, when is it and how can I follow it?

Polish up the FA Cup, it is that time of year again. Arsene Wenger will be preparing another charm offensive as Arsenal hold their Annual General Meeting. With no Premier League title in 13 years and the never-ending debate about whether Wenger is still the right man for the job, the AGM has become rather fraught in recent times. Arsenal's 5-2 win over Everton arrived just in time to lighten the mood, but the club will still have to field some difficult questions.

What is it?

Arsenal shareholders gather every 12 months at Emirates Stadium to grill the board and Wenger. The agenda includes the re-election of board members, 'state of the nation' speeches by Ivan Gazidis and Wenger, pre-planned questions submitted by the Arsenal Supporters Trust and some unplanned questions from the floor. Questions range from anything from transfer policy, ticket prices, to the quality of beer available at home matches.

When is it?

The AGM is on Thursday, October 26.

Why do Arsenal have an AGM?

Unlike clubs such as Chelsea and Manchester City who are privately owned, Arsenal remain a Public Limited Company (PLC). This means they are obliged to publish their accounts, and hold an AGM each year for shareholders to hold the club's board of directors to account.

In theory, this structure allows fans to hold a stake in their club. In reality, two men own 97.1% of Arsenal - American Stan Kroenke and Uzbek-born Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov. Kroenke is the majority shareholder, and his holding company Kroenke Sports and Entertainment has a 67.05% stake, while Usmanov's Red and White Holdings owns a 30.04% stake.

