Arsenal AGM explained: Why does it happen, when is it and how can I follow it?
Polish up the FA Cup, it is that time of year again. Arsene Wenger will be preparing another charm offensive as Arsenal hold their Annual General Meeting. With no Premier League title in 13 years and the never-ending debate about whether Wenger is still the right man for the job, the AGM has become rather fraught in recent times. Arsenal's 5-2 win over Everton arrived just in time to lighten the mood, but the club will still have to field some difficult questions.
What is it?
Arsenal shareholders gather every 12 months at Emirates Stadium to grill the board and Wenger. The agenda includes the re-election of board members, 'state of the nation' speeches by Ivan Gazidis and Wenger, pre-planned questions submitted by the Arsenal Supporters Trust and some unplanned questions from the floor. Questions range from anything from transfer policy, ticket prices, to the quality of beer available at home matches.
When is it?
The AGM is on Thursday, October 26.
Why do Arsenal have an AGM?
Unlike clubs such as Chelsea and Manchester City who are privately owned, Arsenal remain a Public Limited Company (PLC). This means they are obliged to publish their accounts, and hold an AGM each year for shareholders to hold the club's board of directors to account.
In theory, this structure allows fans to hold a stake in their club. In reality, two men own 97.1% of Arsenal - American Stan Kroenke and Uzbek-born Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov. Kroenke is the majority shareholder, and his holding company Kroenke Sports and Entertainment has a 67.05% stake, while Usmanov's Red and White Holdings owns a 30.04% stake.
However, Arsenal and Kroenke have always prevented Usmanov from taking a seat on the board so he wields very little power. The relationship between the pair will feature on the agenda, but the stalemate does at least guarantee a degree of transparency and accountability. Were Usmanov to sell his shares to Kroenke, Arsenal would become 'delisted' under his sole ownership, meaning it would not have to comply to market rules, publish its accounts or hold an AGM. Kroenke could also register the 'company' abroad - his other franchises are registered in Delaware.
Who owns the rest of the shares?
The remaining 2.9% of shares are owned by a individual fans, or fan groups. Many are members of the Arsenal Supporters Trust, who have more than 1,000 paid-up members, and the Trust itself owns six shares in the club. Known among fans as the AST, they are responsible for the pre-written questions that will be submitted to the club.
Who is on the Arsenal board?
- Sir Chips Keswick (chairman). Appointed in 2013 after a distinguished 50-year career as a banker.
- Ivan Gazidis (chief executive). Oxford-educated lawyer and former deputy commissioner of the Major Soccer League.
- Ken Friar OBE (director). Famously has held all but every job at Arsenal across more than 60 years of service. Was discovered by the club when he kicked - a football under then-manager George Allison's car outside Highbury's famous East Stand art-deco facade. Allison offered him a job as a messenger.
- Lord Harris of Peckham (director). Appointed to the board in 2005.
- Stan Kroenke (majority shareholder). Was given a place on their board in 2011 and has consistently backed Wenger.
- Josh Kroenke (director). The heir apparent, Stan's son reportedly has a keener interest in football (soccer) than his father.
Though he is not officially on the board of course, Wenger acts as a de-facto director.
Can I buy shares in Arsenal?
It's extremely unlikely. Only 62,217 shares in Arsenal have been issued, and though they are a public company Arsenal are not listed on public exchanges such as the FTSE. They are traded on a specialist market called ISDX and on October 18, an Arsenal share was sold for £28,000. There has been no sign of their value falling and last month, Kroenke offered to buy out Usmanov's shares with a £525 million bid that was rejected.
Can I watch Arsenal's AGM?
Though the AGM is filmed by Arsenal, it is not broadcast on television and members of the media attend by invitation only. However, you can follow our live blog for regular updates and be sure to read Jeremy Wilson's full report after the event.