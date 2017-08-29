Arsenal are an 'absolute shambles' and Arsene Wenger is to blame, says Ian Wright

Ian Wright believes Arsene Wenger will not quit Arsenal of his own accord but must go soon: Getty Images

Arsenal are "an absolute shambles" and Arsene Wenger is to blame, according to club legend Ian Wright.

The Gunners lost 4-0 to Liverpool on Sunday and at this early stage of the season already find themselves six points off the pace in the Premier League.

"It comes back to [Wenger's] door. We are three games in and are at crisis point,” Wright told BBC 5 Live.

"Do I think he should go? I'd like him to go because I do not believe now he can motivate the players. It's for himself and for his own sanity.

"It's an absolute nightmare - where does he go from here? That team has not played for Wenger for years."

Following the result at Anfield it has since emerged that Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Alexis Sanchez could be leaving the club for domestic rivals and Wright is concerned that the club’s dealings in the transfer market have not been up to scratch.





"When you go through the list of everything that is going wrong, and you've got to throw in recruitment - whoever's doing the recruitment, someone's got to have a massive, massive word - it's an absolute shambles and I'm really gutted for everybody involved.

"Chelsea want him [Oxlade-Chamberlain] - Chelsea, the champions will take him. That says we obviously have players that are good enough.

"If Sanchez and Ozil are free, they will be snapped up.

"Why can't we get these players to play for us? Why don't they want to play for us?"

Wenger signed a two-year contract extension in May despite a disappointing fifth-place finish in the league and severe pressure from fans to go, but Wright believes he will not leave of his own accord.

"He is literally a hermit to the game,” Wright, who scored 185 goals for the club, added.

“He goes home and he's probably on his phone. It's all football and more importantly it's all Arsenal. You do feel it's almost like his blanket, his comfort blanket.

"If he's not got Arsenal, I don't know what would happen to him.”