Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez U-turn is destructive and symptomatic of their shambolic transfer strategy

It was no secret that Alexis Sanchez was open to a move away from North London this summer, but Arsenal's stance was consistent. He would not be sold, he would stay and respect his contract.

"My decision is clear," said Arsene Wenger in early August. "He will stay and he will respect that."

He might not have liked it, but you could see how he would have respected it. He wasn't being allowed to leave because he was so important, his 30 goals and 14 assists making him the team's most productive player, and his stature at Arsenal reflected that.

It was also easy to see Wenger's reasoning behind it. With less than 12 months left on his contract, Arsenal would not have got real market value for a player of his talent. And with prices skyrocketing throughout the off-season the chance of replacing him with anyone who could even come close to producing what he did would have been an onerous task, to say the least.

It wasn't an ideal situation, but it's one that many football clubs have dealt with in the past, and if Arsenal had added to the squad sufficiently and made the team more competitive, Sanchez could have enjoyed his final season. There was even the possibility that he, like Luis Suarez at Liverpool, might have been tempted into signing a new deal, giving him a significant pay rise on the understanding that he'd be allowed to leave at the right price – meaning both player and club would benefit financially.

However, in the final days of the transfer window Arsenal revealed themselves to be an institution without much of a backbone. They rowed back on their strident, consistent message about keeping their star man, and opened up lines of communication with Man City.

They proposed a player-swap deal involving Raheem Sterling, which City rejected, but it was obvious at that point they were open to selling Sanchez. A £60m deadline day bid was accepted, the player and his representatives thought everything was done and dusted, but when the Gunners failed to sign Thomas Lemar they had no option but to keep him.

While City have to take some share of the blame by not making a substantial bid earlier, they had been told all along he was not for sale. It was only when Arsenal gave them the green light that they got it together, but it all happened too late from both sides, and now Wenger has a real mess on his hands.

Instead of having a player slightly disgruntled about not being allowed to leave in the summer, he's got one who is reportedly distraught and furious about having a move taken away from him at the last minute. They opened the door for him to go, then slammed it in his face before he'd gone through it.

