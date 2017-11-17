Arsenal's best ever north London derbies against Tottenham: ranked

The main criteria used were importance of the match, entertainment value, and margin of victory. Let the debates ensue...

An FA Cup semi-final at Old Trafford made this a particularly spicy encounter, as 60,000 supporters made the journey up the M6 to watch the two rivals compete for a place in the Cardiff final. Twice in the previous 10 years the teams had faced each other in FA Cup semi-finals, with a win apiece, and they had met in a league match just a week before, which Arsenal won 2-0.

In Manchester it was Spurs who made the stronger start and went ahead through Gary Doherty’s 14th-minute header, but not for the first or last time against Arsenal they could not hold onto their lead. Patrick Vieira headed an equaliser in the 33rd minute before Robert Pires secured the win with a second-half tap in. The match was also significant because it was the last played by Sol Campbell for Tottenham before his acrimonious move across the Seven Sisters divide three months later.

Arsenal team: Seaman, Dixon, Adams, Keown, Silvinho, Vieira, Parlour, Lauren, Pires, Wiltord (Cole), Henry

9. Tottenham 4 Arsenal 5, November 2004

The highest-scoring north London derby ever was a ding-dong affair at White Hart Lane that featured nine different goalscorers. Tottenham went ahead through Noureddine Naybet, but Thierry Henry equalised on the stroke of half-time and Arsenal went ahead through a Lauren penalty in the 55th minute. The two teams then shared six goals, with Freddie Ljungberg, Patrick Vieira and Robert Pires all scoring, as the visitors eventually clung on to win a hugely entertaining match.

Arsenal team: Lehmann, Lauren, Toure, Cygan, Cole, Ljungberg, Vieira, Fabregas, Reyes (Pires), Bergkamp (Van Persie), Henry

Lauren celebrates scoring a penalty at Spurs in 2004 wit Thierry Henry More

8. Arsenal 1 Tottenham 0, April 1993

Having suffered the trauma of being beaten by Spurs two years earlier in the FA Cup semi-final, this was a huge win and test of nerve for Arsenal. It was also a classic of the George Graham genre, with chances few and far between at Wembley before Tony Adams trotted forward unnoticed and nodded home Paul Merson’s free-kick in the 80th minute.

Adams More

Spurs pushed for the equaliser and Arsenal were up against it when Lee Dixon was sent off late on, but they held on for the win and went on to lift the Cup against Sheffield Wednesday. The following season they won the new defunct European Cup Winners Cup, and ‘1-0 to the Arsenal’ became the supporters’ war cry.

Arsenal team: Seaman, Dixon, Adams, Linighan, Winterburn, Hillier, Merson, Parlour (Smith), Selley, Campbell (Morrow), Wright

7. Arsenal 3 Tottenham 0, November 2002

A comprehensive win for Arsenal, and a match that featured one of the most iconic north London derby goals ever. There appeared to be little danger when Thierry Henry picked the ball up deep in his own half, but 11 seconds later the ball was in the back of the net, as the striker flew past Matthew Etherington, Stephen Carr and Ledley King, and buried a finish past Kasey Keller.

The statue of Thierry Henry outside the Emirates commemorates his celebration after scoring against Spurs in 2002 More

Henry celebrated the goal with an almost as long sprint towards the Tottenham fans, and faced towards them as bile poured down from the stands. Henry revealed years later that he has a framed photo of the Spurs’ fans faces contorted in anger and despair as he had slid on his knees in front of them. After Henry’s 13th-minute goal, the match was effectively over as a contest when Simon Davies was harshly sent off 14 minutes later. Freddie Ljungberg and Sylvain Wiltord added second-half goals, but the match will always be remembered for Henry’s extraordinary effort. Almost as remarkable though is that he was replaced in the 75th minute by Francis Jeffers.

Talk about rubbing salt in the Tottenham wounds.

Arsenal team: Shaaban, Luzhny, Campbell, Cygan, Cole, Wiltord, Silva, Vieira (Van Bronckhorst), Ljungberg, Bergkamp (Pires), Henry (Jeffers)

6. Arsenal 5 Tottenham 2, November 2012

Arsenal’s second 5-2 win against Tottenham of 2012was almost as bonkers as the first, and helped by a mindless Emmanuel Adebayor red card for a flying lunge at Santi Cazorla in the 18th minute. Up until then Spurs had looked by far the better team and lead through an Adebayor goal, but the sending off proved to be a huge turning point as Per Mertesacker, Lukas Podolski, Olivier Giroud and Cazorla made it 4-1 to the hosts.

Santi Cazorla celebrates his goal in Arsenal's 5-2 victory against Tottenham Hotspur at the Emirates stadium More

Gareth Bale pulled one back, before Theo Walcott scored in stoppage time to ensure that Arsenal had improbably recorded a second 5-2 win over their loathed rivals in the same calander year. “It’s happened again, it’s happened again” sang the gleeful Arsenal supporters, as they revelled in another sensational derby victory.

Arsenal team: Szczesny, Sagna, Mertesacker, Koscielny, Vermaelen, Wilshere (Ramsey), Arteta, Cazorla, Walcott, Giroud (Oxlade-Chamberlain), Podolski (Santos)

5. Arsenal 5 Tottenham 2, February 2012

The first of two 5-2 wins over Tottenham in the space of nine months was the marginally more extraordinary. Spurs arrived at the Emirates with a 10-point lead over their north London rivals, with the two teams battling it out for Champions League qualification. Harry Redknapp’s team quickly established a 2-0 lead, as Louis Saha scored via a deflection and then former Gunner Emmanuel Adebayor kept his cool from the penalty spot.

Tomas Rosicky celebrates his goal against Spurs in 2012 More

Arsenal, who had been hammered 4-0 by Milan and knocked out of the FA Cup by Sunderland in their previous two matches, looked down and out. But goals from Bacary Sagna and Robin van Persie just before the break, followed by a Tomas Rosicky tap-in and a Theo Walcott double in the space of 17 breathless second-half minutes completely turned the match on its head. Arsenal went on to finish above Tottenham by a single point to claim the final Champions League spot.

Arsenal team: Szczesny, Sagna, Vermaelen, Koscielny, Gibbs, Arteta, Rosicky, Song, Walcott, (Oxlade-Chamberlain), Benayoun (Gervinho), Van Persie

4. Tottenham 1 Arsenal 2, March 1987

After the sides could not be separated by two legs, this League Cup semi-final went to a replay at White Hart Lane (the venue was decided by a coin toss). Tottenham went 1-0 up - they had led 2-0 on aggregate in the second leg, and reportedly the stadium announcer gave information over the public address system about ticket details for the final - but again failed to hold onto their lead.

Rocastle More

Charlie Nicholas was forced off through injury, and his replacement Ian Allinson came on to score an 82nd minute equaliser with an excellent turn and near-post finish. David Rocastle then scored from close range at the death, and Arsenal were in the final, which they improbably won 2-1 against Liverpool.

Arsenal team: Lukic, Anderson, Sansom, Thomas, O’Leary, Adams, Rocastle, Davis, Quinn, Nicholas (Allinson), Hayes

3. Tottenham 2 Arsenal 2, April 2004

Not a win but this match had to be included given its significance. After Chelsea lost at Newcastle earlier in the day, Arsenal needed just a point to be crowned champions at White Hart Lane for the second time in their history. En route to an undefeated league season, Arsenal flew into a first-half lead with sumptuous goals from Patrick Vieira and Robert Pires.

Arsenal celebrate winning the league at White Hart Lane More

Jamie Redknapp’s excellent long-range strike and a late Robbie Keane penalty ensured Spurs avoided defeat, but it was not enough to prevent their bitter rivals claiming the title and maintaining their unbeaten run.

Arsenal team: Lehmann, Lauren, Campbell, Toure, Cole, Parlour (Edu), Vieira, Silva, Pires, Henry, Bergkamp (Reyes)

2. Tottenham 0 Arsenal 5, December 1978

Arsenal’s biggest post-War win over Spurs came just two days before Christmas and was an ideal early present for the away fans at White Hart Lane. Tottenham had won promotion to the top flight the previous season but were a decent side and would go on to finish mid-table with a team featuring the Argentine duo of Ricky Villa and Ossie Ardiles.

But on this occasion they were no match for an unstoppable Arsenal, who romped to a 5-0 win thanks to a hat-trick from Alan Sunderland (who would go on to score the winner in the FA Cup final the following May) and goals from Frank Stapleton and Liam Brady. John Motson was in raptures at Brady’s wonderful swerving shot from the edge of the box, and memorably shouted "Look at that. Oh, look at that," as the Northern Irishman applied the coup de grace to a superlative individual performance.

Arsenal team: Jennings, Rice, Walford, Price, O'Leary, Young, Brady, Sunderland, Stapleton, Gatting, Rix

1. Tottenham 0 Arsenal 1, May 1971

It doesn’t get much better than beating your fiercest rivals in their own backyard to claim the title, and that’s exactly what Arsenal did 45 years ago.

Bertie Mee's side travelled to White Hart Lane needing a win or a 0-0 draw to win their first championship in 18 years, knowing that a score draw would hand the title to Leeds on goal average.

Arsenal More

On a nerve-shredding night in north London, Arsenal eventually scored the only goal of the game in the 88th minute through Ray Kennedy's superb header.

Five days later, Arsenal beat Liverpool 2-1 in the FA Cup final to claim their first ever double.

Arsenal team: Wilson, Rice, McNab, Kelly, McLintock, Simpson, Armstrong, Graham, Radford, Kennedy, George