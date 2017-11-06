Arsenal's defeat by Manchester City an example of how Arsene Wenger allowed his side to slip into a state of mediocrity

Few Arsenal triumphs in recent years have felt as seminal as the 2-0 win at the Etihad Stadium in January 2015. It was a win so unexpected, so momentous, that somebody was moved to make a YouTube compilation of Francis Coquelin’s performance in central midfield that day. And it was seemingly a fleeting reminder that Arsene Wenger, once the most exciting and innovative coach’s in European football, was still capable of learning a new trick or two.

With the benefit of three years’ hindsight, it is possible now to see that game as a sort of chimera, perhaps even a cruel joke on Arsenal fans, a prank Valentine’s Day card. Arsenal were not especially bad against Manchester City on Sunday, and yet were still outplayed. Wenger muttered about offside on the third goal, about Raheem Sterling’s diving skills on the second. But equally, City’s three goals could easily have been more.

It was tempting to wonder, then, how exactly these two clubs have allowed such a yawning gulf to appear between them. Finances have played their part, of course. And yet perhaps a more telling point of comparison is the fact that 10 of the Arsenal 11 that started at the Etihad in 2015 are still at the club, as opposed to just four for City.

Such is the relentless churn and innovation of modern football that clubs need to maintain a state of almost permanent revolution. Most of the jetsam of the Pellegrini era has been shifted out of the club, replaced with younger, hungrier faces. The process has not always been harmonious. Occasionally, it has been ruthless. Yet it appears to have had the desired effect of driving up minimum standards. Under Pep Guardiola, unless you are injured, you improve or you leave. There is very little middle ground.

Arsenal’s squad, meanwhile, seems to consist of very little else. There is very little to suggest that, say, Hector Bellerin or Aaron Ramsey or Alexis Sanchez or Theo Walcott or Coquelin are radically better players than they were two or three years ago. Yet they remain: the players responsible for Arsenal’s most recent era of middling mediocrity are, curiously, the same players who are now being asked to drag them out of it.