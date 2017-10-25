Who is Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah and will Chelsea regret letting him go?

Eddie Nketiah celebrates scoring his and Arsenal's second goal on Tuesday night - Arsenal FC

After Eddie Nketiah's sensational double against Norwich on Tuesday night, Telegraph Sport takes a closer look at the 18-year-old forward

Where did it all begin?

Nketiah was born in Lewisham, south London in May 1999, and grew up supporting Arsenal. Lewisham coincidentally is also the birthplace of Arsenal legend David Rocastle.

Nketiah's first club was the Bromley-based Hillyfielders Football Club, and by scoring on Tuesday he became the first player born after Arsene Wenger took over at Arsenal to score for the club.

What happened at Chelsea?

Nketiah spent seven years in the Chelsea youth ranks between 2008 and 2015, but was eventually let go after the club's coaches feared he was too small.

Arsenal invited him for a week-long trial soon after, and impressed by what they saw offered him a youth contract.

When pushed on Tuesday night as to why Chelsea had deemed the youngster not good enough, Arsene Wenger replied: "I don't know what happened with Nketiah at Chelsea but he has scored goals with us and sometimes I don't know why they let him go.

"I don't know why. You see that more and more. Young people travel from one club to another."

