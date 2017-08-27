Arsenal's humiliating defeat at Liverpool was 'disastrous' says Arsene Wenger as ex-Gunners round on former boss

Arsenal were desperately poor as Liverpool ripped them apart: Getty

Arsene Wenger has admitted that Arsenal's 4-0 thrashing by Liverpool was "disastrous" as former players rounded on him.

The Gunners boss watched on nonplussed as Liverpool took apart his side, romping to an easy victory at Anfield that could have even proved to be a greater winning margin.

​"It was a very disappointing performance," said Wenger.

"Of course it was shocking but the performance on the day was disastrous.

"There are some reasons behind it [the defeat] which we have to analyse. The emotions are big and very negative.

"We were beaten everywhere physically and in the end we we made it easier for them, we made unneeded mistakes.

"Today we were an easy opponent for Liverpool.”

And Arsenal legends Lee Dixon and Thierry Henry, both players who have previously starred under Wenger, were scathing in their criticism of the Frenchman's team and the direction of the club.

"That was the worst Arsenal performance I've seen live since I retired.....I would have been embarrassed," said Dixon, working as a pundit on US network NBC Sports.

Salah's performance terrorised Arsenal (Getty)

Henry, working for Sky Sports, said he turned his seat around in the studio at one point so he didn't have to watch the beating any longer.

"It was unwatchable, at one point I wanted to leave. I don’t relate to the team and I don’t think a lot of the fans do. That is a problem.

"It’s painful. It's how they lose. It’s always the same. You have seen it before. Everything you see reminds me of what has happened for the last 10 years."